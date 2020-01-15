Fayetteville mother recalls nightmarish evening she was shot while sleeping next to 1-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly one year has passed since stray bullets tore through Valencia Mclean's home and struck her leg four times, haunting her life ever since.
"Every day is a constant reminder. This is what happened, you almost lost your life here," Mclean said.
The mother of five has scars and bullet holes throughout her home that are stark reminders of that terrifying evening on February 10, 2019.
Around 11 p.m., Mclean woke up to the sound of broken glass and gun shots. At the time, she was sleeping with her one-year-old baby who she quickly pushed off the bed, but then she said she realized she couldn't move her legs.
Mclean had four SK-47 bullet holes in her left leg. Police officers rushed into her home and emergency crews took her to the hospital.
There, doctors performed surgery to put a metal rod and four screws in her leg, leaving some shrapnel in one of the wounds.
After a week in the hospital, the long recovery process began. "I am in constant pain where my foot and leg still swell," Mclean said.
In addition, the single mother was let go from her full-time job during her medical leave.
This left her with no income between September 2019 and November 2019, until she found a part-time job at a grocery store.
Because of the lack of funds, Mclean was unable to keep her car running, so she has to walk a mile to work. She said she's now falling behind on rent.
In addition to the financial struggles from her major injury, Mclean and her kids are still traumatized from that night.
"I haven't slept in almost a year, like, throughout the night," Mclean said. "Because, I'm scared that I'm going to miss that one night of not hearing something, because I'm sleeping too hard."
Now, the family is being evicted and left with nowhere else to go. Mclean is praying for a lifeline during this difficult time in her life and asking the community for some help.
"I was always taught that you should never be ashamed to ask for help, especially when you are truly in need," Mclean said.
If you would like to assist the family, as they look to raise money for a new home, you can click here.
Fayetteville mother recalls nightmarish evening she was shot while sleeping next to 1-year-old
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News