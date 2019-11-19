Fayetteville organization gears up to serve Thanksgiving meals to 200 families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Major DeWayne Webb has served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years and views service beyond the time he's spent in the military. For the fourth year in a row, he's serving nearly 800 people this Thanksgiving through donations hoping to make a difference.On the days leading up to the Thanksgiving bags of love giveaway, most of the trimmings are stored in a storage unit. Webb is president of All About Fitness, the organization behind this effort. He and his team have mobilized for months to secure donations for 200 families in need."They get a whole turkey, all the trimmings, stuffing, corn, green beans, gravy," said Kim Fleming, Executive Administrator with All About Fitness. "You get a lot of people that talk about doing something and helping the community, but not actually doing anything."The organization plans to give away $10,000 worth of food donations from local churches and businesses across the state. Each box could feed a family of four."I'm literally on cloud 999 for months following Thanksgiving bags of love. Took me past Christmas all the way through the new year," said DeWayne Webb.The trimmings are set to be moved to a church in Raeford where the giveaway takes place Wednesday. In the meantime, those behind the effort prepare to do what they love, serve."If we help each other out, we can make a difference, little by little. It doesn't have to be much," said Fleming.