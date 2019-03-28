Fayetteville police officer goes beyond call of duty to help student in need of clothes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville Police Officer is being praised for going beyond the call of duty.When a student at Luther Nick Jerald's Middle School wasn't properly dressed for school, Officer Kelly Tudor jumped into action."She was sitting on her porch wearing a zip-up hoodie and a pair of jean shorts and wrapped up in a blanket and she said 'yea I have to go to school but I missed the bus, but I need to get back inside my house and get some clothes,'"Tudor explained.Wednesday morning was chilly with temperatures in the low 30s."So we went inside her house and they don't have a dryer or washing machine and I guess none of her clothes were clean and she said 'I really needed to get to school but I don't have any clean pants to put on' and I said 'okay come on get in the car and we'll go get some pants,'" said Tudor,Tudor then drove the student to Walmart and bought her a fresh pair of pants. She also took her to school.The assistant principal told ABC11 that she was initially concerned when she saw the student walk in with the officer, thinking something was wrong.She then realized that it was the exact opposite.The assistant principal's Facebook post gained thousands of likes and shares, but it was the student's words "I never knew a cop could be so nice" that touched Tudor more than anything."I think when people see us they just see this they don't see us as a person inside of the uniform. And with the media and social media people have a really have a negative outlook on police officers and whatever I can do to change that I'm going to," said Tudor