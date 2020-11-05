abc11 together

Fayetteville restaurant donates portion of sales to employee who beat breast cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville breast cancer survivor is seeing an act of kindness from her former employer.

Brian Schrock, the general manager at WALK ON'S: Bistreaux and Bar, donated 20 percent of the restaurant's Wednesday sales to Kayla John.

Kayla, who joined the team when the it first opened in June 2019 was an integral part to the restaurant's success, according to Schrock. John was a hostess who helped train other people to work the job.

"She's been here since day one. We opened June 3 of last year and, you know, she's one of those 'OGs' that we call here at the restaurant," Schrock said.

Schrock told ABC11 Kayla was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2019. Despite the 30-year-old dealing with countless treatments and surgeries, including a double mastectomy in February, Kayla continued to work with a smile on her face.

"She never misses work, she always scheduled her appointments around, you know, what she had going on. Her hard work, really, you now, it means a lot to us," Schrock said.

Since then, Kayla's cancer has been removed. On Wednesday, she underwent the first of many reconstruction surgeries. Schrock felt compelled to lend a helping hand with this fundraiser and saw many people coming into the restaurant in honor of Kayla.

"You know, what we typically do in sales, I know most of our lunch crowd all mentioned that they were here for her today," Schrock said.

The Fayetteville restaurant, that sits along Skibo Road, holds fundraisers for local organizations and individuals every month. With Kayla, Schrock said it became personal. "You know, it's just a small token of what she meant to us as a team."

Schrock said Wednesday's surgery was successful and Kayla is at home recovering. He said she has a job at their business, if she ever wishes to return.

'We can make it better for people': Fayetteville breast cancer survivor's foundation provides free mammograms, makeovers
