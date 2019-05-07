Society

Fayetteville teachers 'excited' after principal surprises them with vacation

Five teachers at Cumberland County Christian School, who received the surprise of a lifetime while at work last Wednesday, are still on cloud 9.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five teachers at Cumberland County Christian School, who received the surprise of a lifetime while at work last Wednesday, are still on cloud nine.

"I'm so excited! I'm just so excited," said elementary school teacher Leah Legette."I've never had the opportunity as a single parent to take her on a trip of this magnitude. This is a blessing."

Legette's daughter is also an instructor at the school.

Principal Jessica Respus gave up a trip with her husband to send the five teachers on her staff to an all-expense paid trip to the Bahamas.

"They're the backbone to this school. A lot of people look up to me as the administrator, but it's the teachers who keep this facility going," said Respus."
