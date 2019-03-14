Society

Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet gets $200 reward

EMBED <>More Videos

A Fayetteville teenager continues to be recognized for a good deed -- and now he's got some extra spending money because of it.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville teenager continues to be recognized for a good deed -- and now he's got some extra spending money because of it.

Justice Cochrane, 16, made headlines earlier this month by turning in a wallet containing $700 that he found on the ground at a bus stop.

"I didn't want to (keep) it," he told ABC11. "Because if I was the person, I wouldn't want to lose that much money."

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright stopped by Westover High School to commend Justice for his honesty, and to give him a certificate of recognition.

And now the story gets even better.

Wake County teacher Ray Harper saw the story on ABC11 and decided he wanted to do more for Cochrane. So he went to the teen's school Wednesday and gave him $200 of his own money as a reward. Harper calls his action "a blessing for a blessing."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillehigh schoolgood samaritangood news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff rewards Fayetteville teen who turned in wallet with $700 inside
Recovery continues 6 months after Hurricane Florence made landfall
AT&T to raise DirectTV Now prices, drop several channels
Stopped train closes 2 intersections near NC State Fairgrounds
Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run
Nash County sheriff confirms body found is that of missing woman, says foul play involved
Millbrook's original mill?: The forgotten history in this North Raleigh neighborhood
Show More
New Jersey teen overcomes homelessness, accepted to 17 colleges
Family of murdered 3-year-old speaks against CA death penalty decision
How to ensure your child has a shot at college even if you're not wealthy
California jury awards $29M in baby powder cancer case
DPAC offers digital lottery for tickets to 'Dear Evan Hansen'
More TOP STORIES News