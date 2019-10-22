abc11 together

Light Up Fayetteville Pink founder diagnosed with breast cancer; downtown merchants support efforts

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gladys Hill started the "Light Up Fayetteville Pink" initiative three years ago in memory of her best friend who lost her life to breast cancer.

The Fayetteville woman started selling pink light bulbs to homeowners, business owners and anyone who would listen.

Hill experienced a frightening diagnosis in June.

"I was diagnosed with DCIS," said Hill. "Every light bulb I sell is helping save a life."

DCIS is ductal carcinoma, which is a noninvasive breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts. Hill used the support she's gotten from the community to keep pushing despite the radiation treatment and doctor visits.

"It has grown more than I ever expected," said Hill. "I'm so thrilled. It's so wonderful. I wish I could see the entire city of Fayetteville lit."

The Market House, City Hall and several downtown merchants have joined the efforts in supporting Hill.

The Fayetteville Arts council is lending a hand in support as well.

"With the diagnosis rate of 1 in 8 women, the Arts Council realizes that survivors need a team around them. We wanted to light up downtown pink to let them know that we stand in solidarity," said Metoya Scott with the Fayetteville Arts Council
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillebreast cancerabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
While battling rare form of brain cancer, she's also giving back
Me Fine Foundation Gala to happen in Durham
Foster children reuniting faster with family at innovative Wake House
West Side Story comes to Duke Energy Center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms could bring damaging winds on Tuesday
Florida veterinarian, wife killed in Raleigh plane crash
All clear given after Durham apartment carbon monoxide scare
Nearly 200 people honor memory of Holly Springs teen at vigil
New self-help packet helps NC couples get divorced without attorney
Durham's 'can opener' bridge to be raised this week
Cary man pleads for return of stolen truck containing father's ashes
Show More
Fortnite addiction lawsuit not extreme, psychology professor says
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Wake County has most coyote sightings in the state
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Cumberland County proposing vape ban on county property
More TOP STORIES News