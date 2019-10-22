Light Up Fayetteville Pink founder diagnosed with breast cancer; downtown merchants support efforts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gladys Hill started the "Light Up Fayetteville Pink" initiative three years ago in memory of her best friend who lost her life to breast cancer.The Fayetteville woman started selling pink light bulbs to homeowners, business owners and anyone who would listen.Hill experienced a frightening diagnosis in June."I was diagnosed with DCIS," said Hill. "Every light bulb I sell is helping save a life."DCIS is ductal carcinoma, which is a noninvasive breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts. Hill used the support she's gotten from the community to keep pushing despite the radiation treatment and doctor visits."It has grown more than I ever expected," said Hill. "I'm so thrilled. It's so wonderful. I wish I could see the entire city of Fayetteville lit."The Market House, City Hall and several downtown merchants have joined the efforts in supporting Hill.The Fayetteville Arts council is lending a hand in support as well."With the diagnosis rate of 1 in 8 women, the Arts Council realizes that survivors need a team around them. We wanted to light up downtown pink to let them know that we stand in solidarity," said Metoya Scott with the Fayetteville Arts Council