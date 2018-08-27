Fayetteville woman 'had feeling' she was going to win $200,000 lottery prize

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3911474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fayetteville man wins top prize on Panthers scratch-off ticket.

A Fayetteville woman said she had a feeling she was going to win the $200,000 lottery prize."I just had the feeling I was going to hit big," Brittany Williams said.On Friday afternoon, Williams went to The Corner Store on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville and bought a Carolina Panthers scratch-off ticket.She said she was going to get a crossword ticket at first, but then she decided last second to get the Panther's ticket instead.When she scratched the ticket, she was shocked at what she saw."I saw the three zeros and the comma and was like, 'No this can't be,'" Williams said. "I started shaking. I thought I was going to have a heart attack."Williams claimed her prize Monday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $141,003. She plans to use some of the money to get a new house.The $5 ticket launched earlier this month with five top prizes of $200,000.Three top prizes remain.All Carolina Panthers tickets can also be entered into three second-chance drawings for VIP experiences at a Panthers game. Players have the chance to win a luxury suite for all home games in the 2019 football season, a stadium tent tailgating package, or a behind-the-scenes game experience.