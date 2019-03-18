Fayetteville woman with breast cancer gets surprise trip to Disney thanks to her co-workers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The words "I'm going to Disney World" are usually shouted by the NFL MVP following a Superbowl or Championship win.On Monday, they were uttered by Debra Cox, a longtime employee of Systel, who's determined to beat this double team of cancer in the game called life."She's been battling breast cancer and throat cancer...just got done with her latest phase of radiation and just had a bad go of it," said Cara Spencer.Cox has been with Systel for more than 20 years. That's why they made it a point to be with her through all stages of her battle. Systel employees recently learned that the cancer spread to her spine."I was in my office and I overheard her one day and she said 'I've never been to Disney, and it kind of broke my heart,'" said Spencer.Cara Spencer pulled her team together and created a GoFundMe page that raised more than $2,200 for Debra's Disney trip."She can't really move around too well so we have a scooter ready for her so we're going to kinda give her the royal treatment," said Spencer.The royal treatment started Monday when Systel brought the mouse and magic to the breakroom.Debra was overwhelmed with joy as she learned the company was sending her and her son Patrick on an all-expense paid trip to Orlando.This Mother's Day, Debra and Patrick will head off to the happiest place on earth."It means the world to me to make memories with him because when you're stage four you don't know how much time you have left. It just means the world," said Cox.Even though the GoFundMe page reached the goal for the trip costs, Systel is still accepting donations to help cover Debra's medical expenses.