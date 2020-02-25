Feed the Need gala raises $100,000 for Meals on Wheels Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together highlights good deeds and community needs and we are celebrating a successful weekend fundraiser for Meals on Wheels Durham.Nearly 300 people came together at the Washington Duke Inn for the third annual Feed the Need gala.Generous attendees contributed more than $100,000 to help the nonprofit feed senior citizens in need.Community supporters, elected leaders, Meals on Wheels staff and volunteers all gathered to help raise money for the 557 people who receive daily meals delivered to their home, along with a welfare check and conversation with volunteer delivery drivers.Gala organizers met their goal of raising $33,600 in instant donations that will help the organization remove 20 people from the current waitlist.The cost to feed a senior for a year is $1,680.ABC11's Steve Daniels served as the master of ceremonies again this year.The event also celebrated the retirement of outgoing executive director Gale Adland. Under Adland's ten years of leadership, Meals on Wheels Durham doubled its operating budget and nearly the doubled the number of clients served. Adland will retire on April 1.Durham native, Jason Peace, has been hired as Adland's replacement.Peace attended Northern High School, and played football at UNC Chapel Hill. For 17 years, Peace has worked at BrightSpring Health Services in Raleigh, where he is currently executive director.