Coronavirus

Coronavirus Impact: Store shortage fears trigger violent fight at San Francisco Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO -- While there are shortages of toilet paper, pasta and cleaning wipes at grocery stores nationwide, there seems to be no problems finding videos documenting such shortages, or the 'panic buy' chaos that ensures.

Weekend shoppers rushed to clear out stores fearing for the worst from the coronavirus pandemic. At one San Francisco Safeway, those fears boiled over.

A shopper tweeted a video of a small but violent fight that broke out. You can hear a shopper saying, "Take that, you bunch of losers!"

One shopper screamed, "Take that, you bunch of losers!" followed by the sound of merchandise smashing on the floor.

"I went to Safeway today to get something small and a violent fight broke out that led to people throwing wine bottles clear across the store," the person who posted this video said.

"People are in hysterics right now and it's getting more and more unavoidable."

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Shoppers have been packing stores ever since President Trump declared a national emergency last week due to the coronavirus.

Bay Area counties have progressively ordered bans on public gatherings of various sizes, due to the latest recommendations by the CDC.
