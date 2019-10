WEST POINT, UT (WTVD) -- Two Utah firefighters received manicures while responding to a car crash.According to the fire department, Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Captain Kevin Lloyd arrived at the crash and found a young girl. The girl was scared but not injured.Hadley and Lloyd noticed she was holding a bottle of purple nail polish. They asked her if she would like to pain their fingernails.She agreed and calmed down within minutes.