First date dos and don'ts

If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of dos and don'ts for first encounters.It's your first date, so shy away from becoming overly emotional or dramatic.Experts said too much of either can be a turn off for a first time date.Talking about your exes may shine a light on previous mistakes that you've since overcome.The online dating site said that it's the first date ... let your personality and beliefs shine before you chat about bank accounts.