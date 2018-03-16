SOCIETY

First date dos and don'ts

If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of do's and don'ts for first encounters. (Shutterstock)

If you're taking out a special someone for the first time, eHarmony has a list of dos and don'ts for first encounters.

Remain calm

It's your first date, so shy away from becoming overly emotional or dramatic.

Experts said too much of either can be a turn off for a first time date.

Refrain from talking about exes


Talking about your exes may shine a light on previous mistakes that you've since overcome.

Refrain from chatting about finances

The online dating site said that it's the first date ... let your personality and beliefs shine before you chat about bank accounts.
