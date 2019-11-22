society

First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

DALLAS -- A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it "a historic copy of a historic comic book." The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Marvel is owned by Disney which is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarvel comicscomic booksocietymarvelauctionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
USPS kicks off annual Santa Claus letter campaign
Disney, Toys for Tots team up for World's Ultimate Toy Drive
Hulu Live price going up next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tow truck driver shoots man at Durham apartment
Protect your credit card from shimming
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Person falls from fourth-floor balcony near NC State
Alleged drunk driver in deadly crash was previously deported: DOJ
Raleigh Christmas Parade 2019: Everything you need to know
Show More
Colorful new crosswalks completed in Durham
'Oh my God': 911 calls reveal panic after Bladen Co. plant shooting
Durham TV show creator flies to Ukraine to explore Trump impeachment questions
Harrison Ford could play Michael Peterson in TV series: Report
Hoke Co. deputies seek person of interest in homicide investigation
More TOP STORIES News