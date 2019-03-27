Florafitti art project blooming inspirational words in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Plants with a message are popping up all over downtown Raleigh.
The public art project is called Floraffitti and it's similar to graffiti but with plants.
The Floraffiti art project started a few years ago in Chapel Hill.
This is the second year the Downtown Raleigh Alliance has hosted the project in Raleigh.
Clover seeds were planted at the beginning of March, but the wet weather that hit central North Carolina in March has the seeds sprouting the inspirational messages a little early this year.
"The Floraffitti is starting to show and in about 10 days if the weather keeps cooperating it will be fully bloomed," explained David Moore, Place Making and Activations Manager with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.
"I think the goal for Floraffitti is solely inspiration," Moore added. "The goal is to get people smiling and excited about the community they live in."
The Floraffiti stays in bloom for about a month or two.
In Raleigh, it can be found in Nash Square Park, the State Capitol Lawn, the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts, along Hillsborough St., and near the Oberlin Rd. and Morgan St. traffic circles.
There is also a surprise location in the downtown area to search for.
