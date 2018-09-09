U.S. & WORLD

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet

EMBED </>More Videos

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 7, 2018.

She's not facing legal charges, but a mom in Florida says she is facing death threats after a video went viral on social media.

The video shows Kaitlyn Wolf holding her young son upside down, sticking his head in a toilet.

However, she says this is not what it looks like.

Wolf said it was just a joke when she gave her three-year-old son what she calls a "swirly" in the toilet.

Her 10-year-old son is the one who took the video.

She says she wanted to discipline him by making him wash his mouth out with soap, but went with this instead.

Also, she says he's not screaming, but laughing.

She sent it to her babysitter, who sent it to someone else, who posted it on Facebook.

Wolf says she never expected the reaction she got.

"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," says Wolf.

She says his face didn't get wet, it's not a dirty toilet, and he wasn't being tortured in any way.

The local police department said they wanted to arrest her, but the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, saying there was no physical abuse or neglect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkerstoilet
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
College to remove uniforms purchased from Nike that contain logo
Durham band director apologizes for 'No Dumb Dancers' flyer
Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
More Society
Top Stories
Florence expected to become hurricane, head to Carolinas
How to prepare for a hurricane
8 arrested as opposing groups face off at Silent Sam site
Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham, car driver charged
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Show More
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
More News