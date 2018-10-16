Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims

The community support for the ABC11 Food Drive was outstanding, and now all of that generosity is headed to those impacted most by Hurricane Matthew.The ABC11 Hurricane Relief Food Drive brought in 15 truckloads of food; the equivalent of 80,000 pounds.Six of those truckloads have already been sorted by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and sent out to families reeling in the storm's aftermath. The Food Bank serves 36 counties in our region.So far, the organization has provided 300,000 meals for those impacted by Matthew. However, even with the outpouring of community involvement in Tuesday's drive, the Food Bank's CEO says there's still a great need for support."Some agencies have been able to reach us, but there's still some areas that have not been able to reach us," said Peter Werbicki. "So this will continue, this will last for a long time."Distribution efforts will continue throughout the week. Additionally, more than $130,000 was raised, which translates to another 650,000 meals.