For Durham teen with epilepsy, senior prom takes on special meaning

She's telling her own story online, with a blog and a YouTube channel.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The senior prom's an occasion that many students embrace and enjoy. This year, it means a lot more to epilepsy patient Abbey Mayer.

"I've been handling it for four years now, so it's kind of what I've been used to," she told ABC11 on the morning before her prom.

She's telling her own story online, with a blog and a YouTube channel. She's had a series of brain surgeries since the day her doctor identified epilepsy as the cause of symptoms that concerned her and her family. Now, right after the end of her prom, she will travel to Cleveland for care by a specialist.

"I'm allowed to go to my prom, and then the next day I leave because I have a Monday 8 a.m. appointment," Abbey said. "I'm supposed to be graduating. I'm not graduating this year, but on Senior Night they treated me like I was a senior, like all the other seniors."

Abbey, an athlete who coaches and plays lacrosse, knows she's not the only teenager living with epilepsy: "And I think people don't understand that it's hard to deal with and it does take a toll on someone's entire life."

She hopes everyone who reads this story, watches her video or reads her blog will take time to learn more about epilepsy. Those with concerns about apparent symptoms should see a doctor.
