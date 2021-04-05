music

Piano in the pandemic: North Carolina man gives daily virtual piano performances to help get others through COVID-19 pandemic

By
EMBED <>More Videos

For entire year, NC man performs piano daily on Facebook amid pandemic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Easter Sunday marked one year since Dan Knight started playing the piano on Facebook every day.

"It started basically because people were hurting," Knight said. "Everybody was at home and we were in the first waves of the shutdown."

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Knight, who works at UNC School of the Arts and Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, and his wife wanted to do something to help in some way.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"I said, 'Well you know what, I can maybe entertain people,'" Knight said. "'I can play.' So, so we started right away with the idea of maybe doing a song a day, and we had no idea how long this was going to last."

It's lasted, just like the pandemic.

Knight had plans to perform in Europe and the U.S. but the pandemic put that on hold. Still, he's been able to reach people around the world online. He said he's connected with people all over the world because of his virtual performances.

"I figured out early on that I wasn't performing to impress anybody or to show what I could do," Knight said. "I was just playing for folks to try to make them feel a little bit more at ease in their homes and a little bit less anxious about life and it helps me that way too, so it was a win-win situation."

Knight plays everything from classical music to rock and roll to blues to jazz.

His music has become therapy to many during these difficult times.

"Music goes through the direct center of us," Knight said. "It reaches into our hearts and unlocks something."

He plans to continue these performances on his Facebook page.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncwake forestpianocoronavirusmusiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIC
Prayer vigil held for rapper DMX outside hospital
American Idol recap: Who wore the eye patch, celebrity duets and more!
Rapper DMX in 'grave condition' in hospital: Attorney
Chicago Electric Piano Company keeps the beat for classic keyboards during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UNC announces Hubert Davis as next head basketball coach
19-year-old who drowned at Falls Lake identified
Vaccination eligibility opens up for teens in NC but will they get it?
Body of 20-year-old woman found near NC State in Raleigh
Doctors urge vaccinations as concerns over COVID variants linger
Despite population growth, NC daycares continue to close during pandemic
Wake County offers forgivable loan to first-time homebuyers
Show More
Durham police chief interviewing for Memphis police director job
Plant-based vaccine candidate being manufactured by RTP company
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
LATEST: Cases, hospitalizations continue to drop across NC
How long does vaccine protection last?
More TOP STORIES News