society

Former Navy SEAL enters Yale as 52-year-old freshman

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Yale's freshman class this year includes a 52-year-old former Navy SEAL.

James Hatch was accepted to the Ivy League school as an Eli Whitney scholar. That's a program for nontraditional students who have had their educational careers interrupted.

Hatch joined the military out of high school and spent almost 26 years in the Navy, fighting in Afghanistan and other hot spots.

His military career ended after he was seriously wounded in 2009 during a mission to find Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who had walked off his post.

Eighteen surgeries and some notoriety followed after his story became public during Bergdahl's trial. He suffered from serious post-traumatic stress, fell into drinking and drugs and even attempted suicide.

Hatch says he hopes his life experiences might be valuable to the Yale community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolnavysocietycollege
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Kroger asks shoppers to not openly carry firearms in stores
SF woman befriends crows, who leave her gifts
Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar
Paralyzed Wake County mom seeking surrogate for second child
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hurricane Dorian weather alerts extended into Wake County
Hurricane Dorian lashes Florida, Georgia
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Wednesday, Sept. 4
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Harris Teeter opens new Durham location
Body of missing Ind. girl, 10, found in shed behind home; Stepmother charged
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Woman shoots man who tried to steal her purse: Police
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Couple arrested for burglary 3 years after $500K lottery win
Children captured, beat 1-year-old cat to death, family says
More TOP STORIES News