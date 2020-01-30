Former RDU airport employee charged with secret peeping

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former RDU airport employee is charged with 'secret peeping' on Wednesday after authorities said they received a tip about potential illegal activity at the airport.Airport police arrested Brennan Stevenson, 30, faces charges including: felony secret peeping, felony disseminating image obtained from peeping and felony possessing photographic image from peeping.As of Wednesday, RDU officials said Stevenson is no longer an employee and is not allowed on airport property.