Fort Bragg paratroopers to be deployed to Iraq this summer

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Army officials announced on Thursday that the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg will be deployed to Iraq this summer.Officials said the 2nd Brigade Combat Team will replace the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, as part of a regular rotation to support Operation Inherent Resolve."Our paratroopers are honored to answer our nation's call to deploy and work alongside the international coalition in support of Operation Inherent Resolve," said Col. Jason Curl, commander of the 2nd BCT. "The Falcon Brigade is ready, trained and led by an exceptional group of men and women."According to the Operation Inherent Resolve mission statement says "In conjunction with partner forces Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) defeats ISIS in designated areas of Iraq and Syria and sets conditions for follow-on operations to increase regional stability."