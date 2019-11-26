Fort Bragg prepares to feed an army for Thanksgiving

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- It takes quite a bit to feed an army on any given day and Thanksgiving is no different.Paratroopers spent Monday night at the Provider's Cafe working around the clock to prepare a feast for soldiers who can't make it home for the holidays."This is actually my first year preparing for Thanksgiving. I'm fairly new at it, but its exciting," said Spc. Grace Larson.The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade are providers, whether its parachutes for jumps, maintenance for vehicles or in this case, preparing a feast for Thanksgiving.This year Fort Bragg is preparing quite the feast. Some items of the list includes 956 pounds of turkey, 76 pounds of cornbread stuffing, 402 pounds of collard greens, 246 pounds of candied yams and 84 sweet potato pies."We do have 15 to 20 soldiers preparing for 1,500 in our brigade. Through communication, we make it happen," said Staff Sergeant Alicia Piggot, who is the dining manager.Between the food and decoration, it's turned into a friendly competition for each dining facility. Last year the Provider's Cafe took home the title for best holiday meal."We put our all into it and get different ideas for each other. We work together," said Piggot.