Big plans for lavish holiday meals are postponed or canceled as the coronavirus pandemic enters its ninth month. People who find themselves short on cash or worse, out of work with no prospects rolled up on a lifeline Saturday during the Raleigh Dreamcenter's Adopt A Block opportunity.
Dreamcenter executive director Jeremy Porras said the enthusiastic response from churches and volunteer organizations makes his mission possible.
"We're able to give out frozen casseroles, produce, bread, shelf stable food and many items that we've collected from many churches and donors across the county," he said. "My wife and I started Raleigh Dreamcenter in 2014. We're a faith based organization. So we wanted to be able to meet some needs and take resources out into the community, like the food. But for us it's a tool to build relationships and as a tool to share our faith."
Helping them accomplish that goal: 30,000 pounds of donated food plus 2,000 wrapped gifts ready for sharing with children who arrive in cars, vans or trucks with their parents.
"We actually went from serving in seven communities in February to today, we're serving 44 communities. So we've grown extensively but that's sad to see, because that shows just how great the need is," Porras said.
The organizers have 28 more opportunities for free food and gift distribution planned. Find out more by visiting raleighdreamcenter.org.
Free food from faith-based group helps cash strapped people in Wake County
