food

French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.

Mustard ice cream?

Yes, it's a thing.

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.



The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

The special dessert will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11.

On the East Coast, New Yorkers will have to look out for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck for their chance to try the savory-sweet treat.

August 1: Rockefeller Center | Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle

August 2: Brooklyn Bridge Park | Williamsburg, Brooklyn

August 3: Surf Lodge, Montauk | East Hampton Main Beach | Kirk Park Beach

If you don't live in a big city, French's kindly posted the recipe to its website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfoodsocietyu.s. & world
FOOD
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart surrenders
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these deals
Try this NC-inspired moonshine cheesecake
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Losing leg to cancer doesn't slow down marathon running Cary mom
Corpse flower at NC State expected to bloom Wednesday night
Pets allowed in NC breweries; distilleries can sell alcohol on site
Mosquito-borne virus kills horse in Cumberland County
Ex-nursing student claims sexual harassment at Triangle hospitals
Elusive Emu evades Orange County Animal Control again
Show More
37 injured in ExxonMobil plant fire in Baytown
Rabid raccoon in Orange County prompts health warning
2 blinded after swimming with contact lenses
Woman who tried to flee from $80 ticket shocked by stun gun
Man smashes into 3 Durham businesses, steals change, police say
More TOP STORIES News