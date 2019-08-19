climate change

Iceland holds funeral for Okjokull glacier lost to climate change

OKJOKULL GLACIER, Iceland -- Leading politicians and scientists in Iceland say there's an urgent need to fight climate change.

They made those pleas during what they called a funeral for a glacier Sunday.

About 100 people hiked for two hours across rocks that were once covered with ice.

They included Iceland's Prime Minister. "This is the first Icelandic glacier that's formally declared an 'ex-glacier.' But if the predictions of the scientists... if we see them happening, we will see other glaciers disappear in the next decades," Katrin Jakobsdottir said.

Activists even installed a plaque on a rock to memorialize the glacier that once covered about 6 square miles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmenticeglobal warmingu.s. & worldfuneralclimate change
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
July was hottest month on Earth since records began: NOAA
Heat wave causes massive melting of Greenland ice sheet
Smoke from U.S. wildfires may cause spike in premature deaths
Republican lawmakers go into hiding over state's climate change vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes
Police looking for car possibly linked to deadly 440 shooting
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won a $1M Cash 5 jackpot
NYPD commissioner fires officer in Eric Garner's death
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, August 19
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Show More
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in NC mountains
More TOP STORIES News