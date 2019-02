Oreos is tweeting about a new partnership that no one saw coming.Game of Thrones Oreos will hit store shelves sometime in April before the shows eighth and final season. The iconic black and white cream filled cookies with have new black packaging.Oreo also made the announcement in an Instagram video this week where the word "Oreo" transforms into the hashtag, #ForTheThrone.HBO's fantasy drama will air its season premiere for the last time on April 14.