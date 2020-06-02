George Floyd family members join 60,000 protesters at Houston march

Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, grew up in Houston.
A crowd grew exponentially at Discovery Green ahead of the rally organized by Houston entertainers Trae Tha Truth and Bun B.
Demonstrators marched to City Hall, for a rally that lasted a little more than an hour as various Houston officials, activists and members of Floyd's family spoke.
Mayor Sylvester Turner told the crowd that the rally and march were about "lifting up the family of George Floyd."
"Today we want to love on them. We want them to know that George did not die in vain," he said.
Turner said about 16 members of Floyd's family participated in the march and rally. Several members of Floyd's family spoke at the rally, telling protesters of their appreciation for their support and asking them to not be violent in any protests in which they participated.
Another powerful moment came after the march when Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo joined demonstrators with a prayer. He pleaded for a peaceful march, and encouraged people to continue to take care of Houston.
Before the start of the march, Bun B told the crowd the march and rally would be peaceful and he asked the crowd to look out for anybody who could cause trouble. Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen joined Floyd's family and Bun B and started the march with a prayer.
Bun B then led the crowd of at least several thousand on a chant as he said "What's his name?" and the crowd replied, "George Floyd."
"That's right and don't you ever forget it," Bun B said.
The crowd later got down on one knee and was silent for 30 seconds.
"We're out here supporting George. We want some peace. We want some change in America. We want some change in the world," said Anthony Blackmon. He was on horseback along with about 60 other people from a Houston riding club called "Deep in the street and always on the trail."
As the crowd marched about a mile from Discovery Green park in downtown Houston to City Hall, they chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot" and "no justice, no peace."
Some of the officials at the head of the march included Mayor Sylvester Turner and Sheila Jackson Lee and Sylvia Garcia, who represent the Houston area in Congress.
All along, officials and organizers have urged those marching to have their voices heard, while demonstrating peacefully. Any violence has been discouraged.
Police officers lined the route of the march and large city dump trucks blocked some downtown streets.
After the march, many protestors gathered in the street while some were seen on top of a METRO bus that transported police officers to the march. Flash bang devices were deployed in an effort to disperse the crowd, followed by dozens of people seen running through the streets.
At some locations in downtown, demonstrators could be seen throwing water bottles and other items at police officers.
Several demonstrators were spotted lying on the ground, showcasing how George Floyd was on the ground in handcuffs before his death.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.