George Floyd

'It speaks volumes to what people saw': George Floyd's family says Minneapolis settlement is a step in the right direction

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family is the first step into the city owning up to its mistake, according to family members here in the Triangle.

On Friday, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over his death in police custody.

"It speaks volumes to what people saw," said George Floyd's first cousin Thomas McLaurin, who is also the executive director of the Raleigh-based George Floyd Memorial Center.

The George Floyd Memorial Center is planned to be established here in the state's capital to honor George's legacy through education, social justice and serve as a museum of urbanistic art.

Despite the settlement, family members' eyes are more focused on what will come of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chavin. The former officer now facing both a third and second-degree murder charge on top of a manslaughter charge.

"My focus is what's going to happen in the criminal trial," McLaurin said. "Money is fine, we can do a lot of things with money. Maybe this will be a tool that can do some good."

RELATED: George Floyd's family unveil vision for memorial center to Raleigh mayor
EMBED More News Videos

In total, the nonprofit education center -- that would be established in George Floyd's name -- could cost $10 to 20 million to develop in the state's capital.



Roger, George's uncle, who lives in Raleigh is helping start the center said, "This is great news about the settlement."

"We believe that giving back is a big piece of who we are as Floyds," Thomas said. "It's something we've been doing as Floyds since I was a little tyke."

George Floyd's sister Bridgett said she'll be focused on her work with the nonprofit named after her brother -- the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. The foundation, established in George's birthplace of Fayetteville, will not only serve locally but nationwide.

"While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better place," Bridgett said.

RELATED: 'I want him to know I'm for him today': George Floyd's sister launches foundation in honor of brother
EMBED More News Videos

On Saturday, Bridgett and a group of volunteers fed the homeless in downtown Fayetteville across from Festival Park. She said her brother was passionate about the homeless population.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighfayettevilleminnesotageorge floydsettlementpolice brutalityrace in america
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC providers say Biden's goal for May vaccine sign-ups is within reach
Jennifer King: From Reidsville, NC, to NFL's 1st Black full-time female coach
8 months since positive test, 'long-hauler' describes daily struggle
NC officer flashing apparent white supremacy symbol under investigation
Restrictions easing, but will concerts, festivals take place?
Woman urges others to advocate for selves after months-long COVID battle
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split
Show More
3 decades later, how the HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID pandemic compare
Waste management workers find man dead off Fayetteville roadway
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
3rd stimulus check: Tax filing impact, the child tax credit and other FAQs
More TOP STORIES News