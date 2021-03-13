'It speaks volumes to what people saw': George Floyd's family says $27M settlement is a step in the right direction

On Friday, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over his death in police custody.
"It speaks volumes to what people saw," said George Floyd's first cousin Thomas McLaurin, who is also the executive director of the Raleigh-based George Floyd Memorial Center.
The George Floyd Memorial Center is planned to be established here in the state's capital to honor George's legacy through education, social justice and serve as a museum of urbanistic art.
Despite the settlement, family members' eyes are more focused on what will come of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chavin. The former officer now facing both a third and second-degree murder charge on top of a manslaughter charge.
"My focus is what's going to happen in the criminal trial," McLaurin said. "Money is fine, we can do a lot of things with money. Maybe this will be a tool that can do some good."
RELATED: George Floyd's family unveil vision for memorial center to Raleigh mayor
Roger, George's uncle, who lives in Raleigh is helping start the center said, "This is great news about the settlement."
"We believe that giving back is a big piece of who we are as Floyds," Thomas said. "It's something we've been doing as Floyds since I was a little tyke."
George Floyd's sister Bridgett said she'll be focused on her work with the nonprofit named after her brother -- the George Floyd Memorial Foundation. The foundation, established in George's birthplace of Fayetteville, will not only serve locally but nationwide.
"While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better place," Bridgett said.
RELATED: 'I want him to know I'm for him today': George Floyd's sister launches foundation in honor of brother