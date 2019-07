Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale

Handwritten notes show Margaret Mitchell choosing the home as the model for Twelve Oaks in 1939's Gone with the Wind. (Credit: The Twelve Oaks / Target Auction Company)

12 bedrooms

12 bathrooms

11-foot ceilings

12 modern fireplaces with remote controls

10,000 square feet

Over 3 acres of gardens

Chef's dream kitchen

Poolside chandelier-lit gazebo

Four-car carriage house

Hardwood floors

Period lighting

COVINGTON, Ga. (WTVD) -- The historic Georgia mansion that inspired the location for Twelve Oaks in the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind" is up for sale - and can be yours.The Antebellum-style mansion was built in 1836 and was chosen by author Margaret Mitchell as the model for Ashley Wilkes' picturesque Twelve Oaks in the film.It was a private home but recently served as an award-winning bed and breakfast, event venue and backdrop for over a dozen more films.The stunning home underwent a $2 million renovation in 2017 and features:The Twelve Oaks property was chosen by Southern Living as one of the South's best inns in 2018 Covington is known as the Hollywood of the South and is about 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta.Online bidding began on July 4 but a live auction will take place at the property on July 25 at 2 p.m.