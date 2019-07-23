Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale

The Antebellum-style mansion was built in 1836 and was chosen by author Margaret Mitchell as the model for Ashley Wilkes' picturesque Twelve Oaks in the film.
It was a private home but recently served as an award-winning bed and breakfast, event venue and backdrop for over a dozen more films.
The stunning home underwent a $2 million renovation in 2017 and features:
The Twelve Oaks property was chosen by Southern Living as one of the South's best inns in 2018.
Covington is known as the Hollywood of the South and is about 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta.
Online bidding began on July 4 but a live auction will take place at the property on July 25 at 2 p.m.