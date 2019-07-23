real estate

Georgia mansion that inspired 'Gone with the Wind' home up for sale

By Emily Padula
COVINGTON, Ga. (WTVD) -- The historic Georgia mansion that inspired the location for Twelve Oaks in the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind" is up for sale - and can be yours.

The Antebellum-style mansion was built in 1836 and was chosen by author Margaret Mitchell as the model for Ashley Wilkes' picturesque Twelve Oaks in the film.

Handwritten notes show Margaret Mitchell choosing the home as the model for Twelve Oaks in 1939's Gone with the Wind. (Credit: The Twelve Oaks / Target Auction Company)



It was a private home but recently served as an award-winning bed and breakfast, event venue and backdrop for over a dozen more films.

The stunning home underwent a $2 million renovation in 2017 and features:

  • 12 bedrooms

  • 12 bathrooms

  • 11-foot ceilings

  • 12 modern fireplaces with remote controls

  • 10,000 square feet

  • Over 3 acres of gardens

  • Chef's dream kitchen

  • Poolside chandelier-lit gazebo

  • Four-car carriage house

  • Hardwood floors

  • Period lighting




    • The Twelve Oaks property was chosen by Southern Living as one of the South's best inns in 2018.

    Covington is known as the Hollywood of the South and is about 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

    Online bidding began on July 4 but a live auction will take place at the property on July 25 at 2 p.m.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societygeorgiamovieshistorymansionu.s. & worldreal estate
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    REAL ESTATE
    California scammers forged signatures to sell occupied homes: Police
    Homeowners fearful NCCU eyeing their homes for expansion plan
    Small town of Story, Indiana up for sale
    'Oreo?': Ben Carson confuses common real estate term for cookie
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Severe storms move through Triangle, Fayetteville
    Judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in NC
    55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
    Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull
    The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 23
    Footage released, mystery deepens after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
    Show More
    3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
    21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
    Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
    Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
    Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
    More TOP STORIES News