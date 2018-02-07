SOCIETY

Meet Lucas! Gerber names first spokesbaby with Down syndrome

Lucas Warren is the first baby with Down syndrome to be named Gerber's spokesbaby (KTRK)

The new Gerber baby is one-of-a-kind.

On Wednesday, the iconic baby food brand announced the winner of the eighth annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: 18-month-old Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia.

In 2010, Gerber launched the Photo Search to celebrate these adorable babies and choose a special winner. Lucas is the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby title since the original contest began more than 90 years ago.

"Lucas' winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby," Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber, said in a statement. "Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber's longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit."

His mother, Courtney Warren submitted a photo of Lucas sporting a polka-dot bow tie and his winning smile on Instagram during the 2017 photo search. Lucas was chosen from more than 140,000 contestants.

