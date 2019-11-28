Society

Girl Scouts discouraging forced holiday hugs

By
The Girls Scouts of the USA is reminding parents not to force daughters to hug guests this holiday season.

The organization argues forcing daughters to show affection could give them the wrong idea about consent and physical affection.

"Plus, sadly, we know that some adults prey on children, and teaching your daughter about consent early on can help her understand her rights, know when lines are being crossed, and when to go to you for help," Girl Scouts' developmental psychologist Dr. Andrea Bastiani Archibald said.



Girl Scout leaders urge parents to give their daughters space to decide how and when she wants to show affection.

Some examples suggested include verbalizing how much she's missed someone, giving a high-five or maybe an air kiss. It's important she knows that she gets to choose what's comfortable.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncchildrengirl scoutsholidaythanksgivingfamily
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed ex at her Durham workplace was wearing ankle monitor
Judge orders UNC system to turn over Silent Sam statue
A year later, legal wrangling continues in Hania Aguilar murder
Fayetteville X-mas tree farm prepared despite statewide shortage
After he beat Duke, donations spiked to help his family rebuild from Dorian
These tips will help you foil thieves this holiday season
Fearing 'disruption,' Town of Garner cancels Christmas parade
Show More
Fmr. DPD HQ destined to be office space, retail and apartments
Raleigh eyebrow sculptor helps people who epileptics and her son
How to spot fake reviews on Amazon
Marine murder suspect arrested at mom's house
750 new jobs coming to Durham County
More TOP STORIES News