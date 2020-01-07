Give blood through the American Red Cross, win tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Giving blood can help someone out.
And in the coming days, it can win you an all-expenses-paid trip to the biggest sporting event in the world.
The American Red Cross' website says those who give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 19 will be entered for a chance to win
tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.
The winner will get:Two tickets to Super Bowl LIVEntry to the official NFL TailgateTickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention CenterRound-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3)A $500 gift card for expenses
The winner will be chosen on or around Jan. 24.
