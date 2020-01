Give blood through the American Red Cross, win tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Two tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Entry to the official NFL Tailgate

Tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3)

A $500 gift card for expenses

Giving blood can help someone out.And in the coming days, it can win you an all-expenses-paid trip to the biggest sporting event in the world.The American Red Cross' website says those who give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 19 will be entered for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.The winner will get:The winner will be chosen on or around Jan. 24.