Give blood through the American Red Cross, win tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Giving blood can help someone out.

And in the coming days, it can win you an all-expenses-paid trip to the biggest sporting event in the world.

The American Red Cross' website says those who give blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 19 will be entered for a chance to win tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

The winner will get:

  • Two tickets to Super Bowl LIV
  • Entry to the official NFL Tailgate
  • Tickets to Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center
  • Round-trip airfare to Miami, three-night hotel accommodations at The Alexander - All Suite Oceanfront Resort (Jan. 31 - Feb. 3)
  • A $500 gift card for expenses


    • The winner will be chosen on or around Jan. 24.
