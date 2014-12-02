Giving Tuesday: Give back to the Heart of Carolina Food Drive

Unlike Black Friday or Cyber Monday, where the focus is finding a gift, Giving Tuesday is all about supporting our neighbors.ABC11 Together and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina are hoping you'll take time to help us reach our goal of collecting 6.2 million pounds of food this month.The Food Bank helps 34 counties through partnership, and the staff literally makes every dollar count."Everyone understands hunger...If you donate a dollar you can provide 5 meals. So that way people understand that even if you have a little bit to give, it goes a long way," said Food Bank CENC Spokesperson Christy Simmons.The Food Bank hopes the donations keep coming. Next Wednesday (Dec. 10) is the big ABC11 Together Food Drive drop-off.