Google Maps launches augmented reality feature for indoor walking directions

Google Maps is great at helping you find your way around town, soon it will help you navigate places indoors.

It's one thing to get turn-by-turn directions to the airport, but Google is planning something completely different for those lost in the terminal.

Navigating your way through a busy airport is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to Google Maps.

The company says it will roll out augmented reality to help you locate stairs, escalators, elevators, stores and more if you find yourself lost in a mall or airport.

The live view feature is already available for the great outdoors, and the indoor version will operate much the same way.

No, you won't be able to rename your own street, but the popular mapping app will allow you to notify its team about newly built neighborhoods and streets in your area.



Augmented reality will feature arrows on the screen showing you where to go, much like the way the site operates now on city streets.

"This is definitely a solution to a practical problem, navigation. All of us have difficulty getting around, especially in new places, so it will definitely be helpful in that respect," said University of Houston computer science professor Rakesh Verma.



The company also plans to update regular maps to give you the most eco-friendly option for your route.

Another change may be even more helpful. Google Maps will soon allow customers to schedule grocery pickups, and the feature will send you a notification when it is time to go pick up the food.

Google will soon start counting attachments in your emails against new storage limits, and you'll have to pay if you use more than 15 GB.

