NC favors dressing in most Googled Thanksgiving side dishes

Still not sure what to cook for Thanksgiving? The country's most googled side dishes could give you some inspiration.A Google Trends map shows the most googled food for every state. The most searched-for dishes in the United States include casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.Most of the southeast, including North Carolina, searched for dressing the most. Virginia searched for roasted sweet potatoes.In North Dakota, Keto Soup was the most searched dish. In Texas? Fruit salad.