Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVD) --It's a beloved home that served as the centerpiece of the movie A Christmas Story.
Now, you can spend the night in the iconic house for $3,000 a night. Reservations are now open.
The movie was set in Indiana, but the house is actually located in Cleveland. About 100,000 people make the pilgrimage to see the house every year.
Last year, some lucky fans paid more than $6,000 to spend the Christmas holiday at the home from Dec. 24-26.
They were the winners of an auction who also received $800 in gifts, including a replica of the infamous leg lamp.