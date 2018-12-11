SOCIETY

Got $3,000? You can stay in the famous 'Christmas Story' home -- for 1 night

EMBED </>More Videos

You can stay in the Christmas Story house - for a hefty price.

By
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVD) --
It's a beloved home that served as the centerpiece of the movie A Christmas Story.

Now, you can spend the night in the iconic house for $3,000 a night. Reservations are now open.

The movie was set in Indiana, but the house is actually located in Cleveland. About 100,000 people make the pilgrimage to see the house every year.

Last year, some lucky fans paid more than $6,000 to spend the Christmas holiday at the home from Dec. 24-26.

They were the winners of an auction who also received $800 in gifts, including a replica of the infamous leg lamp.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasu.s. & worldbizarremovieOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Stranger in 1st-class gives up seat to mom with baby
Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
More Society
Top Stories
ABC11 Together Food Drive surpasses goal
At least 10 cars crash on icy Durham road
Harnett deputy on leave after video shows him throw 2 women to ground
If you're tired of the winter weather, we have good news...
Newest Wake school board member is 'thankful for the opportunity'
SBI investigating after Wake County deputy shoots teen holding knife
LIST: Orange, Chapel Hill, Durham schools closed; Wake on delay
'We have saved St. Augustine:' Raleigh university removed from probation
Show More
Black ice remains a concern as temps drop overnight
GOP Chairman: Sharing of early-vote totals would warrant new Bladen Co. election
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Garner teen who beat cancer donates hundreds of knits to Duke Children's Hospital
FBI: NC white supremacist joined coordinated attack of black DJ
More News