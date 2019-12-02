Governor's Mansion ready to show off holiday decorations during open house

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor's Mansion is decorated for the holidays and will soon be open to public visitors.The executive mansion will host its annual Holiday Open House from Dec. 12-15. Admission is free and reservations are not accepted.Visitors are invited to tour the home, take in the decorations and enjoy seasonal music by local performing groups.The first floor of the home will be decorated with North Carolina-grown Christmas trees, floral and mixed evergreen arrangements and ornate mantle displays.You can see the spectacular sights for yourself from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 12; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14; and from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 15.The Governor's Mansion is located at 200 North Blount Street in Raleigh. Gov. Roy Cooper is the 30th governor to live in the mansion since it was built in 1891.