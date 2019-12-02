Society

Governor's Mansion ready to show off holiday decorations during open house

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor's Mansion is decorated for the holidays and will soon be open to public visitors.

The executive mansion will host its annual Holiday Open House from Dec. 12-15. Admission is free and reservations are not accepted.

Visitors are invited to tour the home, take in the decorations and enjoy seasonal music by local performing groups.

The first floor of the home will be decorated with North Carolina-grown Christmas trees, floral and mixed evergreen arrangements and ornate mantle displays.

You can see the spectacular sights for yourself from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 12; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 and 14; and from 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 15.

The Governor's Mansion is located at 200 North Blount Street in Raleigh. Gov. Roy Cooper is the 30th governor to live in the mansion since it was built in 1891.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighchristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad, mom arrested for abuse of infant daughter
Fort Bragg soldier saves man shot during robbery
Bullet shot into Raleigh home while family sleeps
Laws on sexual assault, drug dealing now in effect in NC
Free adoptions offered in Vance Co. thanks to anonymous donor
Snow and Christmas lights make for festive view at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
Show More
Cyber Monday: What to know before getting your deals
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Krispy Kreme releases new doughnuts for December
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
More TOP STORIES News