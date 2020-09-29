Society

KY attorney general to release grand jury audio transcript in the case of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Kentucky's attorney general says he will comply with a judge's ruling and release the audio transcript of the grand jury recording in the Breonna Taylor case.

Daniel Cameron says the grand jury is meant to be a secretive body, and that releasing the transcript could compromise the ongoing federal investigation, WAVE reports.

An anonymous grand juror filed a motion requesting all recordings, transcripts and reports of the grand jury be released to the public.

The juror argued that there is public interest in the information due to a public distrust of the legal process.

Despite the public pushback, Cameron says he is confident in the case he presented, which only recommended a wanton endangerment charge against one officer based on the evidence.

Both the Louisville mayor and the Kentucky governor have repeatedly called for the release of documents that won't interfere with any other ongoing investigations related to the case.

Officer Brett Hankison indicted, not for Breonna Taylor's death
1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

A Kentucky grand jury declined to indict any police officers for Breonna Taylor's death in March. One was charged with wanton endangerment to firing bullets that struck neighborhin


A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case - but not for her death.

From CNN Newsource affiliates
