Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail

Updated an hour ago

A grandmother's risky photo-op nearly left her stranded on a giant piece of ice.Judith Streng was posing while visiting Diamond Beach in Iceland last week.All of a sudden, her icy perch was dislodged by a wave and began to float away, with Streng still on top."I don't weigh very much. It was a little easier for it to float away with me, I guess," Streng said.A boat captain happened to be nearby. He waded out into the water and pulled her off the iceberg as it drifted away.