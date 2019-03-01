u.s. & world

Grandmother rescued from block of ice after photoshoot fail

EMBED <>More Videos

Grandmother rescued from ice after photoshoot fail. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 1, 2019.

Updated an hour ago
A grandmother's risky photo-op nearly left her stranded on a giant piece of ice.

Judith Streng was posing while visiting Diamond Beach in Iceland last week.

All of a sudden, her icy perch was dislodged by a wave and began to float away, with Streng still on top.

"I don't weigh very much. It was a little easier for it to float away with me, I guess," Streng said.

A boat captain happened to be nearby. He waded out into the water and pulled her off the iceberg as it drifted away.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyiceicelandus worldphotography
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Updated an hour ago
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Updated an hour ago
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
Updated 3 hours ago
3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care: video
TOP STORIES
Carrboro police K-9 is all work and some play
Updated 42 minutes ago
NC Central Senior Night ends with emotional locker room scene
Updated 14 minutes ago
Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell
Updated 3 hours ago
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies; local teacher charged
Updated 2 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
Updated 2 hours ago
The dangers of getting 'online braces'
Man accused of shooting 2 Walgreens employees to appear in court
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Missing 14-year-old boy with autism found safe in Raleigh
3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care: video
Mardi Gras events in the Triangle, and other things to do this weekend
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
School calls police on 5-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News