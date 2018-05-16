SOCIETY

Great internet debate: Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'?

What do you hear? (Shutterstock)

A new debate has split the internet, and this time it has to do with a simple audio clip.

YouTuber Cloe Couture tweeted out a video clip asking "What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel."


Twitter users seem split in their responses with many questioning how anyone could hear the opposite word.



What do you hear? Yanny or Laurel?
Lauren Glassberg reports on the viral internet debate.

