Greensboro church to bless drivers with free gas this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Greensboro church wants to help Triangle drivers by giving away free gas.Mount Zion Baptist Church leaders, staff and members are holding a gas giveaway Saturday, May 25, at 7 a.m. at Murphy USA at 1405 North New Hope Road in Raleigh.During the event, drivers can get their air pressure checked, windows washed and gas pumped for free.The service is for anyone in need.Mount Zion Church aims to make a better life for North Carolina residents by working as a partner in serving families in the Raleigh and Durham areas.