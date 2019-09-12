Greenville teacher learns about luck, wins $1 million for her birthday

A Greenville woman got a heads up from a friend that her impending birthday was going to be a special one.
For substitute teacher Phyllis Moss, it was a lesson she was thrilled to learn.
"A friend of mine told me something wonderful was going to happen on my birthday this year," Moss said. "I never believed it would be this. It's an extra reason to celebrate. Wow! Just Wow!"
Moss stopped at Duke Thru Food Store and bought a $1,000,000 Win It All scratch-off ticket. When she realized she had matching numbers, she couldn't believe it.
"I started crying I was so happy," Moss said. "I immediately called my fiancé and told him, 'You need to pick me up. I can't drive. I can't drive. I'm shaking so much.'"
Moss claimed her prize Wednesday afternoon. She picked a lump sum of $600,000. After federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $424,503. She wants to use the money to pay bills and help her family.
"This has changed my life," Moss said. "Someone pinch me. This doesn't feel real."
Moss is the first player to win the game's top $1 million prize. There are three top prizes left.
