Activist Greta Thunberg coming to NC for youth climate rally

Greta Thunberg is making a stop in North Carolina.

The 16-year-old environmentalist and activist tweeted she will go to a youth climate rally in Charlotte.



The student-led "NC Climate Strike Movement" is organizing today's demonstration.

Thunberg gained international attention after a recent speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.
