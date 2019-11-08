Activist Greta Thunberg coming to NC for youth climate rally

This Friday I will join the climate strike in Charlotte, NC!

12-2pm at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. See you there!#FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate #ClimateStrike — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 7, 2019

Greta Thunberg is making a stop in North Carolina.The 16-year-old environmentalist and activist tweeted she will go to a youth climate rally in Charlotte.The student-led "NC Climate Strike Movement" is organizing today's demonstration.Thunberg gained international attention after a recent speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit.