Group of demonstrators march through North Hills area, block traffic along Six Forks Road

As the demonstration began, groups brought traffic along parts of Six Forks Road to a standstill before moving on to the popular North Hills shopping center.
During the march, demonstrators chanted the names of people who were beaten or killed by Raleigh police such as: Keith Collins, Akiel Denkins, Soheil Mojarrad and Kyron Hinton.
Demonstrators protesting now in North Hills. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/sZRs4MFHiM— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) July 12, 2020
"We've been saying their names for 42 days straights," one of the leaders of the march said.
Demonstrators held signs that read "BLM", "Black Trans Lives Matter", "Love thy neighbor!"
The march ended at the State Employees' Credit Union around 9 p.m. where demonstrators debriefed.
A police presence was nearby the scene of the demonstration but did not interfere with the group.
Last month, many North Hills businesses were looted or damaged shortly after George Floyd protests in downtown Raleigh turned violent.
A week before, Raleigh police arrested at least 20 demonstrators during a similar demonstration that blocked traffic along Capital Boulevard in downtown Raleigh.
