SOCIETY

H&M apologizes for using black child with 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' slogan

EMBED </>More Videos

H&M apologizes for using black child with 'Coolest monkey in the jungle' slogan (KTRK)

H&M apologized Monday for using a black child to model a sweatshirt with the slogan "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

The company removed the ad from its website after hundreds of people on social media called it racist.

The image of the child in the green hoodie appeared on the British version of the Swedish retailer's online store.

The Stockholm-based clothing giant issued an apology Monday morning saying, "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended."
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyclothingsocial mediau.s. & worldconsumerbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
WATCH: Humpback whale launches into air, soaks tourists
City of Raleigh wants to regulate Bird scooters
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
More Society
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News