Coronavirus

Pandemic oddity: Haircut given inside Houston wings restaurant caught on video by would-be-customer

"Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More," the woman who recorded the video said on Facebook. "They got you!"
HOUSTON -- People at one Houston-area restaurant apparently took advantage of the lack of dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform some salon duties instead.

A woman driving by a Wings N More recorded video of a someone giving a haircut inside the restaurant, which was open for pick-up and delivery.

Taylor DeVault posted the video on her Facebook page on Thursday night and said what she saw was "unacceptable and unsanitary."

CDC head warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could be worse; Birx isn't sure

DeVault said in her post, "Tonight we couldn't get an answer on the intercom or at the window because this is what the employees were doing inside. So much for social distancing & non-essential closed salons. Need a haircut? Just pull up at Wings 'N More. They got you!"

The restaurant is not owned by the Wings N More chain, but is independently owned. KTRK reached out to the manager of the store about the incident and was told "no comment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexassocial distancinghaircoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcaught on cameracovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
From props to face shields!
LATEST: At least 388 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: At least 388 more COVID-19 cases reported in NC
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
COVID-19 also causing blood clot complications among patients
CA woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Lidl store in Cary going forward with opening despite pandemic
The 411: Target employees plan a 'sick-out'
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
Show More
WEATHER: Severe storms possible in sandhills
Some in NC still haven't been able to get unemployment benefits
How NC's 2 largest counties are responding to COVID-19
80% of Americans say stay-at-home orders are worth it, polls show
Stopping virus huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
More TOP STORIES News