HALLOWEEN

Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to reschedule the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

The Saturday Halloween Movement is petitioning President Donald Trump to move Halloween to a Saturday for safety and convenience reasons. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
For many families, trick-or-treating on a weekday evening might not be the most convenient scheduling option. But this year, one group is pushing for change they say will make the holiday more accessible -- and safe -- for everybody.

The Saturday Halloween Movement is just what a sounds like: a movement to reschedule Halloween to the last Saturday every year, regardless of which day of the week October 31 ends up falling on.

The Halloween & Costume Association, the non-profit industry group representing Halloween costume companies that's behind the movement, is petitioning President Donald Trump to move the spooky holiday for good. They cited not only convenience but also safety as a driving force behind the change.

According to HCA, the majority of parents and children don't use glow sticks or light-up accessories and choose not to carry flashlights while trick-or-treating. They also said trick-or-treaters are more than twice as likely to be fatally struck by a car on Halloween.

Should Halloween permanently fall on a weekend, Halloween festivities could theoretically take place earlier in the day when it's lighter out and safer for kids to be walking through their neighborhoods.

Beyond the safety concerns, the association also cited one major practical reason for moving the holiday: a weekend observance would give revelers more time during the day to celebrate as families wouldn't have to rush to get the party started after school and work during a weekday.

Why is Halloween observed on October 31 while other holidays like Labor Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving move around? According to the Library of Congress, Halloween's origins are rooted in various Celtic, Pagan and Christian observances recognizing the end of summer and the change in seasons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweensafetyfamilychildrenu.s. & world
HALLOWEEN
Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Don't dress up your pet chickens for Halloween, CDC warns
More halloween
SOCIETY
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
More Society
Top Stories
Some North Carolina seafood unsafe to eat after Hurricane Florence
UNC President Margaret Spellings to leave the university system: Sources
Relief on way for one of the most congested commutes in the Triangle
FDA approves new flu drug; UNC REX committee set to review it
Fayetteville police: Women stole merchandise from mall, assaulted worker
Troubleshooter warns of election season scam
Cary police investigating anti-Semitic fliers distributed in neighborhood
Sugarland Bakery owners file for bankruptcy
Show More
2 NC lineman killed repairing lines downed by Hurricane Michael
First African-American news anchor in the southeast dies at 81
Some claim racist undertones in shading, position of hands on political post
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Sandhills detective is deputy by day, zombie by night
More News