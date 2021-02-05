localish

Vondell Designs' handcrafted jewelry aims to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter movement

By Justyna Syska
CHICAGO -- Vondell Cummings creates beautiful, handcrafted jewelry with style and purpose. Her Black Lives Matter bracelets are raising awareness, sparking conversation and supporting an entire movement.

"I wanted to bring awareness to political injustice. I hope that my pieces inspire an open dialogue and to make an uncomfortable conversation a little bit more comfortable," Cummings said.

Vondell said her interest in gemstones started at a young age.

"When I was a child my parents bought me a rock set with the descriptions of the stones and that sparked my interest in gemstones," she said.

In 2020, Vondell incorporated Black Lives Matter pieces into her line in hopes of raising awareness of social injustice.

"As a mother of two adult sons with six grandkids, Black lives truly matter to me and I just want them to have a level playing field with equal opportunity," Cummings said.

In addition to supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Vondell supports other causes as well.

"I do make donations to some causes. Other important causes to me are MS and breast cancer awareness," she said. "The overall response has been very positive."

To purchase a piece by Vondell, visit her Etsy page Vondell Designs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matterall goodjewelrylocalishwls
LOCALISH
Himalaya Restaurant: a Texas twist on Indian classics!
Long Island police officer runs popular BBQ joint
Family-owned cafe serves up authentic Colombian coffee in NJ
The best gourmet mac n' cheese in town!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Humiliated:' Family calls for change after police handcuff boy
Teen dies from injuries after being shot at Raleigh park
LATEST: 113 more COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in NC
Snow, freezing rain possible Saturday night
My phone predicts snow next week, what's up with that?
Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man
Free dental clinic in Chapel Hill helps children of essential workers
Show More
NC's hotly debated new social studies curriculum passes
3 High Point police officers shot during standoff
Man returns handcuffs he took more than 60 years ago
Biden admin to deploy 1,100 troops to help deliver COVID vaccines
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
More TOP STORIES News